Zimbabwe: Eight Up for Murder

Sheillah Mapani — Eight Harare men have been indicted at the High Court for trial on murder charges after they battered and stoned a suspected robber to death in Marlborough, Harare.

Crispen Muduviwa, Tonderai Benhura, Stanford Waison, John January, Reason Moyo, Maxwell Bensula, Never Jonh and Onias Butau appeared before magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing charges of murder.

Prosecuting, Ms Audrey Chogumaira alleged that the eight accused found the now deceased Tendai Kachepa in possession of a stolen radio.

It is alleged that the accused, together with Dellan Mazarura, Leonard Kabora, Edward Mupunga, Leeman Matayataya and Terence Kabaya, who are on remand pending trial battered and stoned Kachepa to death.

The court heard that logs and stones were recovered from the crime scene.