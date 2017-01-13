13 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Eight Up for Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sheillah Mapani — Eight Harare men have been indicted at the High Court for trial on murder charges after they battered and stoned a suspected robber to death in Marlborough, Harare.

Crispen Muduviwa, Tonderai Benhura, Stanford Waison, John January, Reason Moyo, Maxwell Bensula, Never Jonh and Onias Butau appeared before magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing charges of murder.

Prosecuting, Ms Audrey Chogumaira alleged that the eight accused found the now deceased Tendai Kachepa in possession of a stolen radio.

It is alleged that the accused, together with Dellan Mazarura, Leonard Kabora, Edward Mupunga, Leeman Matayataya and Terence Kabaya, who are on remand pending trial battered and stoned Kachepa to death.

The court heard that logs and stones were recovered from the crime scene.

Zimbabwe

Two Poachers Shot Dead Near Key Tourist Spot

Poachers in Zimbabwe are getting more daring: two were shot dead right near Hwange Main Camp, a top spot for bush-loving… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.