13 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Court Accepts Death Threats Sent to Late Sheikh Kirya As Evidence

By Ruth Anderah

The 14 sheikhs accused of masterminding the deaths of Muslim clerics have lost round one of their defense after court dismissed their application seeking to block prosecution from submitting Sheikh Hassan Kirya's police statement which he made before he was shot dead.

The defence team led by Mr McDusman Kabega had earlier on Thursday objected to prosecution's application to rely on Kirya's statement as evidence, to prove that the accused Tabliq leader Amir Umar Mohammed Yunus Kamoga and his 13 co-accused were behind the murder of Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga and Hassan Ibrahim Kirya.

Mr Kabega had argued Sheikh Kirya's statement to police cannot be tendered in court as an exhibit since he is dead. However, the judges disagreed with his arguments and ruled that such a statement can be tendered in court by a person who recorded it.

The late Kirya's statement was then tendered in court by Senior Superintendent of Police Mark Paul Odong, who is the 23rd prosecution witness to testify before a panel of three justices of the International Crimes Division of the High Court led by Justice Ezekiel Muhanguzi.

The senior police officer told court that on January 12, 2015, he interviewed and recorded the Kirya's statement in regard to threats on his life, which indeed came to pass on June 30, 2015.

In his statement, Kirya stated that Sheikh Kamoga told them they deserved to die but he was just restraining his dogs (the youth) from attacking them and that a tsunami was awaiting them.

Kirya stated that on January 8, 2015, he then got a strange SMS from number 0782 344 324 where the sender was promising to kill him. The text was written in Luganda and that he shared it with Haji Najib Sonko and his sister, before reporting the threats at Kampala Central Police Station.

He stated that these threats were also issued through Sheikh Kamoga's colleagues including Sheikhs Ramathan Mwanje, Siraje Kawooya and Hamidu Mbaziira of the Nakasero faction.

The case was adjourned to January 18, for further hearing.

