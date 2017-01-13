Uganda: 8 Guns Lost During Kasese Clashes Recovered

Kasese — Police and the army have so far recovered eight guns that were reportedly stolen from police officers during clashes since 2014 in Kasese District.

Following the clashes in Rwenzori sub-region, security forces launched a massive hunt in which three guns have been recovered.

According to Rwenzori East Police Spokesperson Manshur Suwed, security forces on Monday recovered a gun that was take from a police officer who was killed at Kagando Police Post in Kisinga Sub-county when suspected Rwenzururu Royal Guards invaded the area on November 27, 2016.

Mr Suwed said on Wednesday that the gun was found in the bush in Kisinga during a search for lost guns.

"Ever since our police officers were killed and their guns taken, we have been spending sleepless nights with the army to trace the guns until Monday when we managed to recover one in Kisinga which belonged to one of our fallen officers," Mr Suwed said.

He said that two guns which belonged to Tourism Police officers who were killed while on duty at Simba Safaris at Kikorongo, a week before other police officers exchanged fire with suspected Royal Guards on November 27, 2016, were also recovered on Saturday in Bushenyi.

He said eight guns have been recovered since the operation was launched.

Mr Suwed added that the two guns recovered from Bushenyi District had been used to kill a security guard who was deployed at one of the fuel stations in Kabwohe Town in Sheema District.

He said that some suspects were already in police custody as investigations continue.

Recently, the Kasese deputy Resident District Commissioner, Ms Justine Muhindo said all guns that were stolen have to be surrendered for peace to prevail in the region.

She said if those guns are still in the hands of wrong people, the government will never relax until they are recovered.

Mr Suwed appealed to those with guns to surrender them to security or drop them near police stations.

Police have remained tight lipped in the exact number of guns that went missing.