Gambia: Buhari Off to Gambia for Mediation

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart the country for Gambia and Mali.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

According to Adesina, in Gambia, Buhari is scheduled to meet with President Yahya Jammeh and President-elect Adama Barrow to continue dialogue on the political situation in the West African country.

He said Buhari would be joined by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia and Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, President Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone and the immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama who is the co-mediator of The Gambian mission.

The presidential spokesman said later on January 13, Buhari would travel to Bamako, Mali, to participate in the 27th Africa-France Summit for Partnership, Peace and Emergence convened by French President Francois Hollande.

The president will be accompanied by Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Defence.