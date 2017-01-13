13 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Gambia - Reps Offer Jammeh Asylum

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Le Pays
Yahya Jammeh with the ECOWAS delegation.
By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The House of Representatives yesterday passed a resolution calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend Nigeria's readiness to offer embattled Gambian President Yahya Jammeh a safe haven in the country as a way of ending the political stalemate in that country.

The motion, sponsored by Rep Mohammed Sani Zorro (APC, Jigawa), initially faced opposition from some lawmakers, but Speaker Yakubu Dogara clarified that the House was not supporting Jammeh but that it was a way of avoiding crisis in The Gambia, which would in turn affect Nigeria as refugees might find their way into the country.

The House said it stood in solidarity with the parliament and the people of Gambia in these trying times. It mandated the committee on foreign affairs to ensure the implementation of the resolution.

More on This

Lawmakers Call on Govt to Grant Asylum to Gambia's Jammeh

Nigeria's lower chamber of parliament on Thursday asked the country's President Muhammadu Buhari to consider offering… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.