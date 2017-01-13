Gambia - Reps Offer Jammeh Asylum

Photo: Le Pays

Yahya Jammeh with the ECOWAS delegation.

The House of Representatives yesterday passed a resolution calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend Nigeria's readiness to offer embattled Gambian President Yahya Jammeh a safe haven in the country as a way of ending the political stalemate in that country.

The motion, sponsored by Rep Mohammed Sani Zorro (APC, Jigawa), initially faced opposition from some lawmakers, but Speaker Yakubu Dogara clarified that the House was not supporting Jammeh but that it was a way of avoiding crisis in The Gambia, which would in turn affect Nigeria as refugees might find their way into the country.

The House said it stood in solidarity with the parliament and the people of Gambia in these trying times. It mandated the committee on foreign affairs to ensure the implementation of the resolution.