13 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Drogba, Eto'o, Okocha, Others for Nigeria Charity Match

By Orkula Shaagee

Former African football stars will be on parade in Nigeria come April 8, as Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o lead other former football legends from West African against their Southern African counterparts in a match billed to raise funds for charity.

World football legend and former African footballer of the year and the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee in Nigeria, Nwankwo Kanu who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said already former football stars in the continent have agreed to participate in the games that would be held in Nigeria and South Africa.

According to him, notable former stars like Abedi Pele, Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Daniel 'the Bull' Amokachi, Tony Yeboah, Omar Biyick, Andre Kana Biyick, Doctor Khumalo, Eric Tinkler, Phil Masinga, Abdullahi Traore, Yussuf Fofana, Omam Ben Sallah, Michael Essien, Charles Akunnor, Pape Diouf among others have agreed to play in the two legged match.

He said the proceeds from the matches will be donated to Nelson Mandela Foundation and Kanu Heart Foundation.

