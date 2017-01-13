Nigeria Improve in Latest FIFA Rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have started year 2017 on a bright note as the team moved one place to 50th on the latest FIFA rankings.

Nigeria which was previously out of the top 50 moved up one spot to displace Burkina Faso which went down three spots. The Super Eagles are able to garner 619 points as against 616 it had in December 2016.

According to the rankings table on the website of the world football governing body on Thursday, January 12, 2017, Nigeria broke into the first 50 by displacing Burkina Faso who went down by three spots.

The Gernot Rohr tutored side is now the 7th best team in Africa behind Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and DR Congo. On the global level, Argentina retains the first position as the best team in the world, while Brazil and Germany remain in the second and third positions respectively.

Nigeria's best position at the rankings ever was right after the 1994 World Cup in USA where the team tutored by Clemens Westerhof was ranked 5th best in the world.