Kenya: Govt Still Willing to Hold Talks With Doctors to End Strike

The government Thursday appeared to revise its offer to doctors to end their strike by extending the time for resolving labour issues from 60 to 90 days.

Full page adverts in the dailies by the Health ministry said the government is ready to negotiate and conclude a CBA "within 60 days from the return to work date" even as the strike clocks its 40th day on Friday.

Had the doctors accepted the ministry's proposed return-to-work deal, it would have been concluded by the parties within 90 days "from the date thereof, but in any case, not later than April 15".

The deal would also be signed by devolved units and would form "part and be incorporated in the comprehensive CBA (for 2017-2021) when signed and registered in court".

It would see the highest earning doctor -- a specialist -- take home a maximum of Sh582,980 and the lowest -- an intern -- receive a maximum of Sh208,236.

The government also extended non-monetary benefits, including mortgages, car loans and training.

The doctors have rejected the deal, demanding the government register and implement the 2013 agreement.

This would have seen a salary increase of between 70 and 200 per cent, among other perks and improved working conditions.

Meanwhile, State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu on Thusday dismissed a story circulating on social media networks alluded to the Telegraph India that India had accepted to fly in doctors to fill the void left by strikers.