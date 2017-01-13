12 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Stock Recovered and Suspect Arrested

During the course of the week the Ladysmith and Estcourt Stock Thefts Units achieved sterling successes in four stock theft cases they were investigating. Members recovered seven cattle and 21 goats. One suspect (46) has been arrested and charged for stock theft and is appearing today at Ezakheni Magistrate's Court. The recovered stock was stolen in the Ekuvukeni, Ematsheni as well as Ladysmith areas. The recovered stock is valued at R 114 000

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the police on the arrests and the recovery of stock. "We are appealing to the stock owners to make sure that they brand mark their livestock for identification purposes," he said.

