Former SABC chairpersons Ben Ngubane and Ellen Tshabalala are on Friday expected to face the Parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of the broadcaster's current board to hold office.

Committee chairperson Vincent Smith said on Thursday that the committee would deliberate on its report next week.

He expressed confidence that they were on track to meet their February 15 deadline.

Tshabalala resigned from the SABC in 2014 following a furore over her qualifications. A parliamentary inquiry found her guilty on two misconduct charges.

One was for claiming she had obtained two qualifications - a BCom degree and a diploma in labour relations from Unisa - when she applied for the job as SABC chairperson. She failed to obtain both qualifications. The other related to an affidavit she submitted to Parliament stating that her qualifications were stolen during a burglary at her home.

Friday's sitting would be the committee's first for the new year. It held seven marathon sittings in 2016, during which various SABC board and former board members were called to answer questions.

Source: News24