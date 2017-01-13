12 January 2017

South Africa: SARS Wars - Moyane, Gordhan Cold War to Reach Breaking Point in 2017

The frigid relationship between SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane and Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan is blatantly evident in a series of strongly-worded written replies Gordhan supplied at the start of the year to questions in Parliament. Gordhan said he had "serious concerns about the stewardship of a vital fiscal institution" and that 2017 would see an increase in accountability by top SARS management. Meanwhile, alleged Cape underworld figure Mark Lifman, who is challenging an almost R400-million tax bill using the "rogue unit" defence, will be back in court later this month. However, Lifman's action could backfire and inadvertently expose Moyane's original "rogue unit" allegations as a sham. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Businessman Mark Lifman, who is known to be close to the ANC in the Western Cape and particularly the now-suspended former chair Marius Fransman, lodged a court application late last year seeking to halt all further collection steps by SARS with regard to his almost R400-million tax bill while a "new" SARS review of the original audit takes place.

In April 2015, City Press published an explosive report that Moyane had been allegedly approached to "go easy" on Lifman because the businessman "is an important man because of his money...

