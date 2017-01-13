Home Affairs and Internal Security minister Grace Chiumia has come under intense fire for directing traffic in the Capital, Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that she disembarked from her official vehicle and started directing the traffic at several points where there were no traffic police officers.

There is usually meandering traffic in some points in the capital during peak hours, especially the stretch between National Bank Old Town and Lilongwe Bridge near Lilongwe market.

Chiumia's actions have however received mixed reactions on social media with most comments saying she lacks legal mandate to do so.

One comment was sarcastic: "Being a minister of Home Affairs does not mean she is a police woman."

Police refused to comment on the matter, saying they are yet to get details.

Chiumia recently hit headlines when she allegedly threatened some civil society leaders in Karonga that she would have them arrested for refusing to have a refugee camp.

She denied having issued the threats.

Chiumia is the youngest minister in President Peter Mutharika's 20 member cabinet and deputy secretary general of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.