13 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Minister Chiumia Under Fire for Directing Traffic in Lilongwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Home Affairs and Internal Security minister Grace Chiumia has come under intense fire for directing traffic in the Capital, Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that she disembarked from her official vehicle and started directing the traffic at several points where there were no traffic police officers.

There is usually meandering traffic in some points in the capital during peak hours, especially the stretch between National Bank Old Town and Lilongwe Bridge near Lilongwe market.

Chiumia's actions have however received mixed reactions on social media with most comments saying she lacks legal mandate to do so.

One comment was sarcastic: "Being a minister of Home Affairs does not mean she is a police woman."

Police refused to comment on the matter, saying they are yet to get details.

Chiumia recently hit headlines when she allegedly threatened some civil society leaders in Karonga that she would have them arrested for refusing to have a refugee camp.

She denied having issued the threats.

Chiumia is the youngest minister in President Peter Mutharika's 20 member cabinet and deputy secretary general of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Malawi

National Team One Step Up On FIFA Ranking

Malawi senior national soccer team has moved a step up from 103 to 102 on the latest Coca Cola Fifa ranking released on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.