South Africa: 'Miracle' As Three-Year-Old Survives Balcony Fall

A 3-year-old boy has miraculously survived a 4m fall from a balcony at a flat in Klein Street, Johannesburg central, on Thursday, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics and the City of Johannesburg emergency medical services arrived on the scene and were led into a courtyard where they found the child being held by his mother, ER24 spokesperson Meiring said.

Meiring said the child was fortunate to sustain only minor injuries.

He was transported to Johannesburg General Hospital.

It is believed that the child was playing on the balcony when he fell.

Local authorities will be investigating.

