13 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Bushiri Investments in Dubai Mark First Anniversary - Gold, Oil and Gas Companies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (file photo).

Self confessed Malawi billionaire prophet, Shepherd Bushiri on Thursday streamed live on Facebook when he presided over a function to mark a first anniversary of Bushiri Consultancy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), a subsidiary company pf Shephered Bushiri Investments that trades in gold and oil.

Alongside his wife Mary and business partner Mary Bushiri, the South African based Malawian preacher-cum-entreprenuer hosted an intimate gathering at the Bushiri Consultancy headquarters in Dubai to celebrate the compnay's growth and success since its inception over the past year.

According to an official of Bushiri Consultancy in Dubai, Elena Christofaros, the company has enjoyed a tremendous year in business with measurable results. In just 12 months, the gold company made 60% profit, while the oil and consultancy companies respectively both made 100% profit.

In his speech streamed live on Facebook, the 'Major 1' Prophet Bushiri took time to thank his entire staff that has worked passionately and tirelessly to achieve the company objectives.

Bushiri and his wife presented the staff with appreciation awards and encouraged them to work harder than ever before.

Looking beyond their first anniversary, Bushiri Consultancy now has plans to expand into Europe and Asia.

Bushiri who also owns a Christian television station, Prophetic Channel which is on Free to Air and viewed by millions across the world, is the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in Pretoria and PSB ministries.

Away from the pulpit, the Malawian billionaire entrepreneuer also has multiple entities under Shephered Bushiri Investments launched six years ago.

Through SB Airways, Bushiri runs private jets charter at Lanseria Airport in South Africa, owns Gold mines across Africa, oil and gas companies in different African countries, a mobile phone service provider called PSB Network in South Africa, hotels in Mauritius and South Africa as well as several other companies in Dubai, Ethiopia, Zambia and Cyprus.

He also has a football academy in South Africa and plans to open a Bushiri University.

Malawi

National Team One Step Up On FIFA Ranking

Malawi senior national soccer team has moved a step up from 103 to 102 on the latest Coca Cola Fifa ranking released on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.