Self confessed Malawi billionaire prophet, Shepherd Bushiri on Thursday streamed live on Facebook when he presided over a function to mark a first anniversary of Bushiri Consultancy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), a subsidiary company pf Shephered Bushiri Investments that trades in gold and oil.

Alongside his wife Mary and business partner Mary Bushiri, the South African based Malawian preacher-cum-entreprenuer hosted an intimate gathering at the Bushiri Consultancy headquarters in Dubai to celebrate the compnay's growth and success since its inception over the past year.

According to an official of Bushiri Consultancy in Dubai, Elena Christofaros, the company has enjoyed a tremendous year in business with measurable results. In just 12 months, the gold company made 60% profit, while the oil and consultancy companies respectively both made 100% profit.

In his speech streamed live on Facebook, the 'Major 1' Prophet Bushiri took time to thank his entire staff that has worked passionately and tirelessly to achieve the company objectives.

Bushiri and his wife presented the staff with appreciation awards and encouraged them to work harder than ever before.

Looking beyond their first anniversary, Bushiri Consultancy now has plans to expand into Europe and Asia.

Bushiri who also owns a Christian television station, Prophetic Channel which is on Free to Air and viewed by millions across the world, is the leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in Pretoria and PSB ministries.

Away from the pulpit, the Malawian billionaire entrepreneuer also has multiple entities under Shephered Bushiri Investments launched six years ago.

Through SB Airways, Bushiri runs private jets charter at Lanseria Airport in South Africa, owns Gold mines across Africa, oil and gas companies in different African countries, a mobile phone service provider called PSB Network in South Africa, hotels in Mauritius and South Africa as well as several other companies in Dubai, Ethiopia, Zambia and Cyprus.

He also has a football academy in South Africa and plans to open a Bushiri University.