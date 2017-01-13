Malawi: Maizegate Commisison of Inquiry Calls for 'Relevant Information'

The commission of inquiry set up by President Peter Mutharika to probe matters surrounding maize procurement by Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) from Zambia is asking the general public to volunteer relevant information on the issue.

The commission, which has retired Chief Justice Anastazia Msosa as chairperson and the public auditor Isaac Kayira, Solicitor General Janet Banda and Law Commission deputy chief law reform officer Mike Chinoko as secretary, has been given up to a month to carry out its investigations and report back its findings.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times on Thursday signed by Msosa, the commission said it wants to obtain and review all relevant information on the matter and that people can emial the commission at [email protected]

"The mandate of the commission is to consider, determine and inquirer into all aspects pertaining to the procurement of maize by Admarc from the Republic of Zambia including collecting and reviewing all relevant information and documentation relating to the matter," reads the statement.

At the core is the K26 billion, which government borrowed from Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank, commonly known as PTA Bank, for the purchase of the maize.

There are allegations that Admarc engaged a privately-owned Zambian company Kaloswe Commuter and Courier Limited, which purportedly played the role of intermediary in the deal.

But Admarc claims it bought the maize directly from the Zambian Government and that no money has been paid.

Government spokesman Nicholous Dausi said Malawians should "exercise patience and restraint "in order to allow the Commission to produce its report.

"In addition to the Commission of Inquiry, the Anti Corruption Bureau is also undertaking its own investigations. Government therefore finds it fundamentally wanting that before the results of the inquiries and investigations are out, any person or institution should take pre-emptive action or make unfounded conclusions," Dausi said in a statement.

On her part Msosa said her commission is going to do all necessary inquiries into the maize procurement and will present the report to the State President who is going to decide what happens afterwards.