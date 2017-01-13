Afro-fusion singer and mbira player, Hope Masike is setting up a show to honour mbira female musicians in Zimbabwe.

As part of women's month celebrations in March, Masike will honour Chiwoniso Maraire, Mbuya Stella Chiweshe, Tete Joyce Warikandwa and other female mbira musicians that graced the local scene.

The tribute concert which is titled "Gwenyambira" promises to be a highlight on the music scene as intensive rehearsals have started.

"As Hope's management team, we are putting in place this tribute concert to celebrate great female mbira players in the land," said Masike's manager Lucky Muzava.

Meanwhile, Masike will this Sunday stage a farewell show at Gava Restaurant in Belgravia before she leaves for India.

"She leaves Harare on the 20th of January and she will have a series of shows there as part of her tour. She will continue with preparations for the mbira tribute concert when she returns."

The mbira songstress has been involved in a number of projects locally.

She continues with her social responsibility work she started last year and has received support from Gloria Flour and National Foods.

Masike baked cakes that were given to two Harare-based Children homes as gifts during the festive season.

She also embarked on a 'Keep Harare Clean' campaign in Hatcliffe, with EMA, Environmental Management Agency and in September launched a Pad Access Campaign which is an ongoing, reaching out to many underprivileged girls and assisting them with menstrual health education and sanitary wear.

Known to her fans as "The Princess of Mbira", Masike leads her band Kakuwe, which she formed in 2007, and has toured many African and European countries.