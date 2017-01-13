13 January 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Erongo Illegal Firearm Amnesty Extended

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Taati Niilenge

ERONGO residents are once again urged to make use of the amnesty period to surrender illegal firearms to the Namibian police.

The amnesty period, which ran from 18 August 2016, was first extended to the end of November last year, but has now been further extended to 18 February this year.

The amnesty period is to allow people to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms without fear of prosecution.

According to the head of operations of the Erongo police, deputy commissioner Tobias Gerber, only one firearm was handed in during the first three months of the first amnesty period, but many followed after the amnesty period was extended to November last year.

So far, 30 rifles, 10 pistols, 10 home-made guns, 4 000 rounds of ammunition, two ear-piercing guns and 10 empty bombshells were surrendered to the Erongo police.

The public is advised to go to their nearest police station, where the commander will take their particulars and complete a form, but not for the reason of charging them.

"Do not be afraid.

Don't throw anything away. Bring in the firearms. They can put you in trouble if found in your possession, especially if someone steals and uses it for criminal activities. You will be in trouble because it is your responsibility," Gerber said. He also extended the request to other towns outside Erongo.

Detective warrant officer Julia Nuuyoma, who is in charge of small firearms and light weapons, reiterated that all the illegal weapons would be destroyed in a quest to make Namibia safe.

"Most domestic violence cases, especially, involve firearms.

We are trying to do away with this evil to have control over crime and a safer place for living," she noted.

People with illegal and unwanted firearms can also contact detective warrant officer Nuuyoma at 081 270 7812, or deputy commissioner Gerber at 081 129 4400.

Namibia

North Korean Firm Still Operating

THE North Korean company that was supposed to have left the country last year is still operating in the country, and on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.