ERONGO residents are once again urged to make use of the amnesty period to surrender illegal firearms to the Namibian police.

The amnesty period, which ran from 18 August 2016, was first extended to the end of November last year, but has now been further extended to 18 February this year.

The amnesty period is to allow people to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms without fear of prosecution.

According to the head of operations of the Erongo police, deputy commissioner Tobias Gerber, only one firearm was handed in during the first three months of the first amnesty period, but many followed after the amnesty period was extended to November last year.

So far, 30 rifles, 10 pistols, 10 home-made guns, 4 000 rounds of ammunition, two ear-piercing guns and 10 empty bombshells were surrendered to the Erongo police.

The public is advised to go to their nearest police station, where the commander will take their particulars and complete a form, but not for the reason of charging them.

"Do not be afraid.

Don't throw anything away. Bring in the firearms. They can put you in trouble if found in your possession, especially if someone steals and uses it for criminal activities. You will be in trouble because it is your responsibility," Gerber said. He also extended the request to other towns outside Erongo.

Detective warrant officer Julia Nuuyoma, who is in charge of small firearms and light weapons, reiterated that all the illegal weapons would be destroyed in a quest to make Namibia safe.

"Most domestic violence cases, especially, involve firearms.

We are trying to do away with this evil to have control over crime and a safer place for living," she noted.

People with illegal and unwanted firearms can also contact detective warrant officer Nuuyoma at 081 270 7812, or deputy commissioner Gerber at 081 129 4400.