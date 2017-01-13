Malawi senior national soccer team has moved a step up from 103 to 102 on the latest Coca Cola Fifa ranking released on Thursday.

The team has been in-active since 4th September last year when they last played a competative match against Swaziland in the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) last qualifying campaign match which they won 1-0.

They are on position 29th in Africa and five in the Cosafa Region.

The team will play China Select on 28th January 2017 to mark the official opening of the Chinese built state of the art stadium in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the Flames will compete against Morocco and 2019 Afcon final hosts Cameroon in the qualifying campaign.

This follows a draw held on Thursday in Libreville, Gabon.

The three teams are in grop B and will be joined by one more team between Mauritius and Comoros Island.

Reacting to the draw, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Technical Director John Kaputa described the draw as fair.

Kaputa said Cameroon is not a threat as the Flames already once played them.

But he however admitted that at the meantime, the standards of play for Cameroon are high comparing to Malawi.

Kaputa assured Malawians that as an association, they will come up with a good plan and strategy that will help to build good team that will stop the indomitable lions.

The FAM T.D said he is confident that Malawi will qaulify for the 2019 Afcon finals and that it will be a great history beating cameroon.

Flames last qualified for Afcon finals in 2010 under the mentorship of Kinnah Phiri and the tournament was hosted by Angola.