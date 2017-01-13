13 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi One Step Up On FIFA Ranking - Drawn Against Morocco, Cameroon in 2019 Afcon Qualifiers.

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi senior national soccer team has moved a step up from 103 to 102 on the latest Coca Cola Fifa ranking released on Thursday.

The team has been in-active since 4th September last year when they last played a competative match against Swaziland in the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) last qualifying campaign match which they won 1-0.

They are on position 29th in Africa and five in the Cosafa Region.

The team will play China Select on 28th January 2017 to mark the official opening of the Chinese built state of the art stadium in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the Flames will compete against Morocco and 2019 Afcon final hosts Cameroon in the qualifying campaign.

This follows a draw held on Thursday in Libreville, Gabon.

The three teams are in grop B and will be joined by one more team between Mauritius and Comoros Island.

Reacting to the draw, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Technical Director John Kaputa described the draw as fair.

Kaputa said Cameroon is not a threat as the Flames already once played them.

But he however admitted that at the meantime, the standards of play for Cameroon are high comparing to Malawi.

Kaputa assured Malawians that as an association, they will come up with a good plan and strategy that will help to build good team that will stop the indomitable lions.

The FAM T.D said he is confident that Malawi will qaulify for the 2019 Afcon finals and that it will be a great history beating cameroon.

Flames last qualified for Afcon finals in 2010 under the mentorship of Kinnah Phiri and the tournament was hosted by Angola.

Malawi

Court Suspends Agriculture Minister Chaponda Over Maizegate

Minister of Information, who is also government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has said President Peter Mutharika is still… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.