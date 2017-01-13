13 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Moxico - Fishing Sector to Capture Over 50 Million Fish By 2025

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luena — At least 51.643 million kilograms of diverse fish will be caught in the easter Moxico province by the fishing sector under the National Development Plan (PND).

In order to implement this plan, 360 tanks were created for the sustainability of this process, said to Angop on Thursday in Luena, the head of the provincial department of Livestock and Fisheries of the Agriculture Directorate, Alexandre Daniel.

He pointed out that the main concern of the sector is the shortage of own feed to feed the creations and an infrastructure to support the farmers to facilitate the purchase of fingerlings for their tanks.

He emphasized that fish farming is an alternative to inland fisheries and should be seen as one of the ways out of the process of diversifying the national economy by fostering self-sufficiency in families and reducing hunger and poverty in communities.

Therefore, he requested the creation of centres for the feed production, to allow the fast growth of the breeding species.

Angola

Musicians Advised to Promote Social Values

The Musical productions are expected to contain educational content that portrays Angolan socio-cultural experience,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.