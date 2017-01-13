Luena — At least 51.643 million kilograms of diverse fish will be caught in the easter Moxico province by the fishing sector under the National Development Plan (PND).

In order to implement this plan, 360 tanks were created for the sustainability of this process, said to Angop on Thursday in Luena, the head of the provincial department of Livestock and Fisheries of the Agriculture Directorate, Alexandre Daniel.

He pointed out that the main concern of the sector is the shortage of own feed to feed the creations and an infrastructure to support the farmers to facilitate the purchase of fingerlings for their tanks.

He emphasized that fish farming is an alternative to inland fisheries and should be seen as one of the ways out of the process of diversifying the national economy by fostering self-sufficiency in families and reducing hunger and poverty in communities.

Therefore, he requested the creation of centres for the feed production, to allow the fast growth of the breeding species.