13 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kulayigye, Ankunda Dropped As Nalweyiso Becomes Major General

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: NTV Kenya
(file photo)

President Museveni has made more changes in the army just days after he replaced Chief of Defence Forces Gen Katumba Wamala with Gen David Muhoozi.

In the latest changes announced Friday, the UPDF spokesperson Lt Col Paddy Ankunda has been replaced by Brig Richard Karemire, formerly deputy CMI boss.

This is the first time an officer at the rank of brigadier is made spokesperson of the UPDF.

Brigadier Proscovia Nalweyiso has been promoted to Major General and becomes the first female soldier to hold such a rank in East Africa.

UPDF chief political commissioner, Col Felix Kulayigye has also been replaced by Col Henry Matsiko, formerly working under president's office.

Brig Sam Kavuma is now deputy commander Air Force.

Uganda

8 Guns Lost During Kasese Clashes Recovered

Police and the army have so far recovered eight guns that were reportedly stolen from police officers during clashes… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.