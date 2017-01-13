President Museveni has made more changes in the army just days after he replaced Chief of Defence Forces Gen Katumba Wamala with Gen David Muhoozi.

In the latest changes announced Friday, the UPDF spokesperson Lt Col Paddy Ankunda has been replaced by Brig Richard Karemire, formerly deputy CMI boss.

This is the first time an officer at the rank of brigadier is made spokesperson of the UPDF.

Brigadier Proscovia Nalweyiso has been promoted to Major General and becomes the first female soldier to hold such a rank in East Africa.

UPDF chief political commissioner, Col Felix Kulayigye has also been replaced by Col Henry Matsiko, formerly working under president's office.

Brig Sam Kavuma is now deputy commander Air Force.