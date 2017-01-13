Botswana: Mabeo Commits to Working With Labour Unions

Molepolole — Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development, Mr Tshenolo Mabeo has expressed his wish to engage with labour unions on issues relating to the welfare of public officers.

Speaking during a meeting with Thamaga public officers on Tuesday, Mr Mabeo highlighted that it was his desire to have a good relationship with labour unions to help improve the delivery of service considered critical in the ministry's operations.

"It is important that we engage each other on relevant issues and come up with more innovative ways of doing things," said Mr Mabeo.

Responding to issues earlier raised by the Thamaga deputy district commissioner's Village Extension Team report, Ms Kelebileone Mogome on challenges affecting Thamaga public officers' operations, Minister Mabeo who is also MP for Thamaga/Kumakwane challenged public officers in the area to always come up with mitigating factors instead of dwelling on challenges.

Presenting the VET report on behalf of the chairperson, Ms Mogome told the minister that Thamaga VET was performing well in its functions adding that they have contributed significantly towards improved Kubung Primary School academic performance from the previous 42 to 65 per cent.

She also highlighted the fact that some public officers were reluctant to participate, the situation which impacted on strategies aimed to improve the delivery of services to Thamaga community.

Ms Mogome pleaded with the minister to support Thamaga public officers' initiatives of going out on retreat aimed to make strategies on how best they could improve service delivery.

On issues of progression, minister Mabeo promised to channel their concerns to DPSM.

Ms Slate Kenyafetse of Thamaga Primary Hospital called on the minister to consider former Industrial Class employees' promotions, arguing that they were being demoralised by lack of progression.

She further called for the resuscitation of Local Works Committee to foster harmony in the workplace and deal with issues of public officers' welfare.

Thamaga assistant district commissioner confirmed that action was being taken on the matter and that they were working with the Thamaga Hospital management towards resuscitation of the committee.

A teacher at Rungwana Primary school pleaded with the minister to consider the school for Internet connectivity, noting that the school was in dire need for such services since it was left-out when some schools in the area were connected.

Other issues raised included the constant delayed supply of stationery to Thamaga primary schools.

Source : BOPA