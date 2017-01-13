11 January 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Securing Societal Healthcare

Tagged:

Related Topics

Massawa — A seminar dealing with effective prevention of communicable diseases in general and that of HIV/AIDS in particular was recently conducted in Afabet.

Nurse Asrat Amine, Medical Director of Afabet Hospotal, indicated that regular seminars on the prevention of communicable diseases have been conducted in a bid to upgrade people's awareness and thus to prevent diseases that could easily spread due to negligence and lack of sanitation.

Mr. Dese Zemichael, managing director of Afabet sub-zone, on his part called for integrated and enhanced collaboration among administrative offices and national associations so as to combat the prevalence of communicable diseases.

The participants of the seminar on their part said that such seminars have been highly instrumental in bringing behavioral change and called for sustained efforts in creating open discussion forums on healthcare related issues.

Eritrea

Renovation of Water Distribution Center

A solar energy powered water distribution center in Antore administrative area has been renovated through popular… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.