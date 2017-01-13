Ethiopia: Stand Together Against Poaching

According to The Ethiopian Wildlife Conservation Authority (EWCO), A number of foreigners and and Ethiopians are caught poaching ivory, tiger skin and other game animals every year. In fact, these greedy and illegal wildlife traders are mostly caught red handed at Bole Airport and the Metemma Border by customs workers.

Indeed, Ethiopia has signed the Cities Convention which prohibits illegal wildlife trade and enacted wildlife protection proclamation as well. The proclamation explicitly states that anyone who gets involved in illegal wildlife poaching and trading activities would be sentenced to one year prison including a fined between 5000 and 30,000 Birr.

Despite the aforementioned convention and proclamation, the activities of illegal wildlife poaching and trading are on rise here in Ethiopia.

While endangering the natural treasures of the nation and the world, Some of our fellow citizens knowingly or unknowingly get involved in wildlife trafficking together with some irresponsible foreigners for the sole purpose of personal gains. For-instance, foreigners come to Ethiopia and give people 300 to 400 Birr to kill a Cheetah. The cheetah skin is then used for carpets in accordance with the recently released information of EWCO Wildlife Trafficking Control..

Moreover, EWCO announced that the major destinations for illegal traded wildlife are Asian countries and some Middle East countries as ivory and animal skin are used there for pharmaceuticals, food, pets, and ornamental or traditional medicinal purposes.

Therefore, to control illegal wildlife trading, the government and customs workers need to further step up their efforts in tackling and putting an end to wildlife crime.

Indeed, it is a step forward to hear that the government of Ethiopia would soon increase the existing penalties for illegal wildlife poaching with a view to better control the situation.

It is true that most of our national parks are blessed with various endemic animals and species ,but they are not well persevered . Also most of the parks do not have strong patrol unit as the result a number of wild animals are being killed or poached on a daily basis for various economic and social reasons . Hence, the pertinent body needs to equip its patrol unit with high tech tools for patrolling the parks.

By the same token, the people who live around the national parks, as they are the first victim of such illegal activities ,are highly expected to play their due roles in exposing and holding wildlife criminals accountable. The government, regional state officials and other pertinent bodies should jointly work with the near by communities in the park areas in a bid to keep the peace and stability of the parks which in turn benefit all of them in the domains of economy and social development.

Also Ethiopia needs to further enhance its roles in the global fight against online sale of engendered species as this illegal wildlife trade is not only posing a threat to wildlife but also to national and global security, and to social and economic development in the countries where it is spread. The nation also need to introduce stronger legislation that specifically targets online wildlife crime and must encourage and support its enforcement officers in search and prosecution of the criminals.

All in all, it a high time for the government and other concerning bodies to take tightening measures against illegal wildlife poachers and traders before such criminal activities cause great damages on our natural treasures.

It is also advisable to make poachers as gamekeeper since they are well familiar with the activities of illegal wildlife poaching and trading. Every body should also know that as poaching reaches alarming rate levels,wildlife cybercrime poses a silent threat to endangered species including elephants, reptiles and birds, enabling criminals to go about their misdeeds anonymously.