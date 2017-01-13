Ethiopia: Stunning Cruising At Zuqala Lake

The key decision you will have to make when planning an itinerary in the Zuqala Lake is how dynamic you want to be. The Lakeland fells provide some of Ethiopia's best hiking, but there is no shortage of monastery, wildlife and villages to explore too.

A huge volcanic pinecone set isolated in the surrounding plain and rising 600 meter Zuquala's crater is breathtaking destination. Two kilometers across and sixty meters deep the crater is known as a holy lake. Between the dense juniper forests, its adventures to view the black and white monkeys and birds.

It is located off the Addis Ababa-Bishoftu road at Dukem. You can hike up for three hours or drive to fifty minutes' to Wember Mariam at the mountain. It is possible to drive to the top of the mountain.

The 3000 meter high mount Zequala has a beautiful crater lake from below allowing a view of the surrounding village from the top. Located at a distance of 27 kilometer south west of Bishoftu town, it is the highest peak in the central Rift Valley area reaching as high as 2989 above sea level. The mountain is accessible to the top for mountain climbers through a 9 kilometer long winding road or by a four wheel drive.

It also encompasses a monastery full of memorabilia. Nearby natural wonders include Mount Yerer, Green Crater Lake and Lake Hora Kiloli. It is a beach town known for five crater lakes Bishoftu, Hora, Koriftu, Green Crater and Cheleklaka. Home to the Ethiopian Air force, Harar Meda Airport and the Addis Abeba-Djibouti railway station, the town is an important political and leisure destination.

The stunning Mountain View, the Crater Lake on the top as well as the diverse vegetation cover close to 200 hectares of a natural forest will definitely refresh your mind. Zuqala is home to some of the Lake District's most iconic hikes. Most experienced hikers choose to tackle the Pikes, a spiky chain of hills on the valleys on foot, stepping up to the challenging circuit. Whichever you choose, the views are guaranteed to be stirring. With its green fields, the place sum up the spirit of the Lake District landscape which feels altogether wilder and attractive.

Do not forget to stop by at the small bustling town Bishoftu. It is also known as Debre Zeit situated 22 minutes away from the capital city, Addis Ababa. The luxurious popular weekend getaway offers breathtaking beaches and mountains generating unforgettable experiences. The walk around the lake offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside and the forest on the crater rim provides access to a great variety of birds and wildlife view.