Ethiopia: Adama - a Suitable Town for Investment

Photo: Joe Castleman/Wikimedia Commons

The Addis Ababa-Dire Dawa Road in Adama, Ethiopia.

It was in 1916 that the town of Adama was established with the introduction of the Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway line. The name of the town was derived from "Adaamii" (in Afan Oromo) which refers to 'a generic milky small plant with thick fleshy stems bearing spines called cactus/euphorbia tree'. According to the local people, there were plenty of "Adaamii" trees in the vicinity. The town is located 99 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa (Finfinnee) in the Great Rift Valley of East Africa.

Recently, the town has celebrated its a hundred anniversary demonstrating a continuous progress and significant developmental achievements in the last a couple of decade since democratic and developmental government of Ethiopia designed new urban policy to enhance the transformation from lower income society to middle income society.

According to Adama master plan revision project office in 2004, Adama covers an immense area of 13,666.5 hectares (133.6-km2).

The population is more than 356,344 of whom male 176,487 and female 179,857. It is ethnically heterogeneous that existed for a century. All the members of the society have been living together as sisters and brothers with sense of strong social networks, social interdependence, resource sharing, tolerance and respect irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, language, political stance, cultural divides and demographic differences.

Trade along with investment is one of the key aspects of the city's economic life that has enriched many self-employed optimistic private companies, individuals and commercial activity spread throughout the city with high concentration in core area of the city. In 2010 the number of traders registered was 7543 and this increased to 17,875 in 2015.

The town celebrated its 100th anniversary for 100 days with different colorful programmes. The celebration was considered to be one of the greatest indications of the significant progress the country has been showing in ensuring sustainable development.

Attending the closing ceremony of the celebration, President Dr. Mulatu Teshome said that Adama is one of the towns identified with proper attention to serve as the centre of tourism and investment so that the residents and the state have to work in great diligence in order to harness the prevailing potential of the town. "Being endowed with natural as well as man made resources for years that makes it a unique town, it has continued to be a magnet for the rising investment across the nation.

The interest of both the local and international investors has been growing since the current government designed the sound policies and strategies to encourage investment. Recognizing the available ample possibility and benefits from the growing investment opportunities, investors, both the local and the international ones, ought to continue investing in the town." he added.

Moreover, Oromia State Chief Lemma Megersa on his part added that the Adama has been serving as the centre of trade and investment for several years. Its uniqueness to accommodate a very heterogeneous society whose members live together in a perfect harmonious relationship is the indication that the country is very suitable to handle diversity in unity.

In addition to its capacity to mobilize high natural resources, the town has been showing improvement and being considered to be one of the attractive towns of the nation. "In order to make sure the intended development of the town, not only the investors in the area but also the town residents can play great roles, " Lemma added.

Furthermore, the Adama Town Administration Mayor Adanech Abiebie promised to further transform the town through skillful leadership and ceaseless commitment to make it attractive and suitable for the growing investment.

"Because of its strategic position, the town of Adama has been serving as the centre of trade and tourism for decades. In response to the increasing flow of investment to the town, we have planned to to make it very comfortable town for both the investors and residents. Thus, leadership of the town at different levels has been requested to work towards the goal with coordinated determination," she stated.