Ethiopia: Optimizing Tourism Benefits

editorial

According to the international media houses reports, Ethiopia's tourism profile has been growing. In this regard, the government's commitment has ensured progress. The achieved results prove sign enough for further exploitation of the resources down the road.

To stimulate the sector's growth, various measures has been taken including removing constraints relating to visa and customs regulations. In addition to the provision of tax holidays, the customs procedures are relaxed to encourage investments in hotel and tour services. Measures are also taken to preserve and develop tourist sites throughout the country and to increase revenue earnings from the sector.

According to the recent report of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ethiopia had earned around 872 million USD from foreign visitors during the first 3 months of the current fiscal year.

Speaking to the members of House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) on Thursday, January 5, 2016, Dr. Hirut Woldemariam, Minister for Culture and Tourism, said the tourist inflow has been increasing in the past 3 months, despite speculations and fears of to dos.

With in the above mentioned time more than 223,032 tourists had visited Ethiopia. Nonetheless, most of them came here for conference tourism, research business and other activities.

Based on the international standard used to determine how much a tourist can spend when visiting a certain country, Ethiopia has generated 872 million USD from tourists in the said period, and almost 300,000 local tourists had also visited different places in Ethiopia.

Other sources also verified that in the wake of the to dos in Ethiopia during the first months of 2016/2017, the overall influx of tourists and revenue generated has taken a steam.

Ethiopia's recorded performance and achievements are commendable but compared to the nation's wealth in the sector more has to be done.

Ethiopia has been enacting policies, implementing rules, regulations and laws, promoting market and facilitating the expansion of infrastructures and services. For the development of the sector, spaces are opened for the inclusion of the private sector in promoting, marketing and management. Such endeavours are part of building the image of the nation which was some what tarnished by famine and poverty in the past.

Tourism is one of the major components of Ethiopia's national development and transformation plan expected to play a crucial role in job creation, attracting foreign investment, connecting other sectors with vale chaining.

Therefore, it should be recognized that to tap the opportunity creating more enabling environment for investors must be prioritized. In addition, expanding infrastructures such as road, air transportation and communication facilities is vital. The burgeoning of the sector can serve as a tool for poverty reduction which is part of the national policy. It is understood that Ethiopia is one of the populous country in Africa with a high population growth.

To make economic growth in line with population growth, various options should be looked for job creation and in this regard the sector can be taken as an option because it could accommodate more semi skilled labour which is excessively available in the market. Unlike sectors such as farming and industry, it is more environmental friendly which is sound to the development of climate resilient economy.

Tourism, as a labour intensive sector has the potential for improving the lives of people and raising communities income at different geographical areas. The country's rich and diversified cultural heritage and natural resources further triggers the advancement of the sector.

In these regard, the promotion of both domestic and international tourism should be strengthened and integrated with other sectors. In the past, poor international outlook regarding Ethiopia as a tourist destination, weak demand among international tour operators and travel agencies, absence of viable tour operators,weak supply chains serving the tourism sector, less effective management and coordination structure, unfocused institutional network to generate policies had hampered the stride of the sector. As such the sector was moving at a snails pace. Now it is time to ward off all the obstacles and tapping the full potential of the sector.

There are many cultural and religious assets which could make the nation a hub for tourism and among others the Ethiopian Epiphany is one of the outdoor festivals and the nation's public holiday to commemorate that baptism of Jesus was baptized in the hands of John the Baptist and it is going to be celebrated next weak all over Ethiopia.

The holiday is believed to pull multitude of tourists from the rest of the world hence

preparations should be made beforehand to sell the tourism potential with factual figures and resources in professional ways.

Thus, to exploit the coming opportunities and to advance the sector, beefing up activities such as trade shows,adverting and sponsorship should be strengthened.

Side by side with these activities up grading the status and connection between hotels, airlines, restaurants, travel agents, and other relevant sectors should be the central focus. To that end respective institutions should focus on harmonized efforts to tap the sector for nation's development.