Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Addresses UNSC Debate

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu addressed Ministerial-level UNSC debate on "Conflict Prevention & Sustaining Peace" in New York Tuesday.

Dr. Workneh said:"in view of the enormous peace and security challenges we're facing today, prioritizing conflict prevention is not really an option."

While expressing his appreciation to Ban Ki-moon for his tireless efforts and key achievements during his tenure, Dr Workneh said the leadership role of the new UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres would surely be imperative in bringing fresh impetus to the pursuit of solutions to the many conflicts and crisis situations around the world.

The Minister however, noted that the efforts of the Secretary-General won't be fruitful without the full support and cooperation of all member states. Equally important is the need for addressing institutional fragmentation and ensuring coherence across the entire UN system,he added.

In such regards, Dr. Workneh pledged Ethiopia's strong commitment to extend support to the new UN chief._Ethiopia, the Minister said, had been playing active role in the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts.

As the UN cannot address the myriad of global peace and security challenges alone, Dr Workneh underlined the critical need for_ enhancing strategic partnerships with regional and sub-regional organizations across the whole spectrum of conflict cycles, including prevention, peacekeeping and special political missions, conflict resolution and peace-building.

"In this regard, we appreciate the strong commitment the Secretary-General has shown to the partnership between the United Nations and the African Union," the minister added.

The forum which was chaired by Sweden which took up the January Presidency of the UNSC was attended by the new United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, foreign ministers, state ministers of foreign affairs and permanent representatives of members of the UNSC.

At the UN headquarters in New York, Dr Workneh also met with various officials including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well as Foreign Affairs Ministers of Italy and Kazakhstan, Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.