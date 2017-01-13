Ethiopia: Peaceful Coexistence Said Crucial to Sustain Dev't

Inter Religious Council of Ethiopia (IRCE) said peaceful coexistence and reconciliation are part and parcel in the efforts of ensuring sustainable peace and development.

In a two-day conference themed: 'The National Conference on Peace and Reconciliation' IRCE said Tuesday peace is invaluable and all segments of the society have a responsibility to work for upholding peace under any circumstances .

UN Resident Coordinator, UNDP Resident Representative and UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia Ahunna Eziakonwa-Onochie said the conference has a vital role to discuss the significance of peace among religious, and community leaders and others.

According to her, for country like Ethiopia that aspires to achieve middle income economic status, sustainable peace is an engine to accelerate economic growth. "Conflict is part of humanity but it has to be addressed peacefully and locally."

She said homegrown solution to conflicts has vital role in ensuring sustainable peace. In this regard, the National Conference on Peace and Reconciliation would play pivotal role in sharing ideas and discussing challenges.

She also said that the Conference shows Ethiopia's decisiveness to address conflict sustainably.

Speaking at the event, Federal and Pastoral Development Affairs Minister Kassa Tekleberhan said religious leaders and institutions have played significant role in sustaining peace in the country.

Religious institutions are contributing in pacifying the unrest seen in some parts of the country, he said.

"As a means to achieve our vision towards peace and development, the government has firm belief to reach consensuses on common issues," he added.

According to him, the country has registered remarkable achievements in several areas. But this doesn't entail that there were no challenges, he added.

He said the government has strong conviction that dialogue and discussion are key to address grievances.

At the event ,Inter Religious Council of Ethiopia Secretary General Pastor Zerihun Degu said Ethiopia is a land of tolerance among various religions. As to him, reconciliation and discussion have significant contributions to address conflicts. "In this regard, religious leaders has a key role."