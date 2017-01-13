12 January 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan Churches Complain About Anti-Christian Posters

Khartoum — The Sudanese Minister of Guidance and Endowments has received a formal complaint from the Christian clergy in the country after Islamists called for a boycott of Christians feasts.

Radical Muslim groups covered the walls of churches of the capital Khartoum with thousands of posters calling for the boycott of Christian feasts last December.

In a statement on Wednesday, Minister Ammar Mirghani Hussein responded by saying that the Islam "does not forbid Muslims from congratulating people of other religions, especially Christians".

The Minister pointed to the existence of fatwas [religious decrees] by Muslim scholars stressing the importance "to communicate with all religions, cultures, and groups.

"such actions should not be an excuse to drive a wedge among the country's people," he stated. "These posters must not prompt us to disregard peaceful religious coexistence."

