A MAN accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend at Okombahe in the Erongo region four years ago, was on Thursday found guilty of causing her death.

The 31-year-old Trougoth Nanub was found responsible for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Cheroline Dausas, in a judgement handed down by High Court judge Alfred Siboleka.

Dausas (25) died after Nanub had on 9 October 2012 stabbed her with a knife in the Omaruru district.

"The State has presented credible prima facie evidence through the testimonies of the several state witnesses, and proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt that you (Nanub) were the person who attacked the deceased person by stabbing her with a knife in the neck and chest", said judge Siboleka. Nanub was found guilty on the charge of murder with a direct intent to kill.

"Your attacks were particularly directed at the sensitive parts of the deceased's body - the neck and chest - and you directly intended to kill her," said the judge.

The suspect pleaded not guilty at the start of his murder trial in July 2016.

He had been involved in a romantic relationship with Dausas some time prior to her death.

According to evidence presented by state witnesses, Nanub on the night of the incident called Dausas when he found her with a new boyfriend, whilst walking to her mother's house. She then went to Nanub, but he started to beat her. When she ran away from him, he pursued her and stabbed her with a knife.

In his submissions, deputy prosecutor General Jackson Kuutondokwa asked the court to convict Nanub of murder with direct intent on the basis that he was the person who inflicted three deep and penetrating stab wounds to the chest area of the deceased.

State-funded defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht wanted the court to dismiss the charge against his client.

Engelbrecht is defending Nanub on instructions of the justice ministry's Directorate of Legal Aid.

Nanub returns to the High Court on 20 January for the presentation of evidence in mitigation and aggravation of sentence.

He remains in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

- Nampa