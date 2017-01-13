THE annual inflation increased by 3,6 percentage points to 7,3% in December, the Namibia Statistics Agency said yesterday. Inflation was 3,7% in December 2015.

The agency said increases resulted from increases recorded in all the groups comprising the Namibia Consumer Price Index, except alcoholic beverages and tobacco, which slowed down to 5,6% registered in December 2016 from 7,6% registered in December 2015.

"The general price levels in Namibia remained unchanged on a monthly basis at 0,2% as compared to November 2016," the agency said.

During 2016, annual inflation averaged 6,7%, compared to 3,4% in 2015.

The main drivers of the annual inflation rate in December were recorded in the groups of food and non- alcoholic beverages (12,5%), hotels, cafés and restaurants (10,3%), furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance (7,9%), while education as well as housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels both recorded (7,6%), health (7,35%) and recreation and culture (6,5 %).

The annual inflation rate for alcoholic beverages and tobacco stood at 5,6% in December 2016, showing a decrease of two percentage points when compared to 7,6% recorded during the same period a year earlier.

The annual inflation rate for transport stood at 3,9% in December 2016, representing an increase of 4,2 percentage points over the period of December 2015, which recorded a rate of -0,3%.

The annual inflation rate for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group stood at 7,6% for December 2016 as compared to 2,7% recorded during the same period a year earlier.

In December 2016, the index for goods and services stood at 126,2 and 116,8, respectively, as compared to the corresponding indices of 117,1 and 109,5, respectively, recorded during the same period the previous year. During December 2016, the monthly and annual inflation rates for goods were 0,3% and 7,8%, respectively, while those for services stood at 0,0 and 6,6%, respectively. Corresponding rates recorded during the same period in the previous year stood at 0,4 and 4,1% and 0,0 and 3,1%, respectively.

The annual inflation rate for hotels, cafés and restaurants rose to 10,3% in December, compared to 6,9% registered during the same period the previous year. This is a 3,4 percentage points increase that resulted from a rise in the level of prices of accommodation and services, which rose from 6,1% to 13,8%, as compared to the previous year.