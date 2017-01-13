Mozambique: Three People Die in Nampula Storms

Maputo — Three people have died since Tuesday in storms in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, reports Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”.

According to the Nampula provincial delegate of the Mozambican relief agency, the National Disasters Management Institute (INGC), two of the deaths occurred in the port city of Nacala, when the victims were swept away by the torrential rains. The third fatality was caused by a bolt of lightning in Nihessiue, in Murrupula district.

37 homes in the province have been destroyed or damaged, and the access road to Nacala port has been blocked by the storm waters.

The National Meteorology Institute (INAM) warns that the rains in the coastal districts of Nampula will continue until Saturday.

In the central province of Manica, the Zambezi and Lucite rivers have burst their banks. The level of the Lucite at Dombe, in Sussundenga district, reached 7.2 metres on Wednesday, almost two metres above the flood alert level of 5.5 metres.

The stormy weather has displaced at least 156 families from their homes in Sussundenga and Tambara districts and in the provincial capital, Chimoio. By Wednesday, 55 classrooms had been damaged in Chimoio, where high winds had blown the roofs off some schools. This means that almost 2,500 Chimoio children may be unable to attend classes on 20 January, the start of the 2017 school year.

In the neighbouring province of Sofala, the Pungue river is approaching flood alert level at the Mafambisse sugar plantation, and the Buzi river is continuing to rise in the Goonda region, threatening to hinder circulation of the ferry between Guara-Guara and Bandua.

The National Directorate of Water Resources warned on Wednesday that, in light of the forecast for more heavy rains in central and northern Mozambique, there is a risk of localized urban flooding in the cities of Beira, Quelimane, Nacala, Lichinga, Cuamba and Pemba.

While the northern and central provinces are suffering from excessive rainfall, in the far south the Umbeluzi river, which supplies Maputo with its drinking water, remains critically low. The Greater Maputo Metropolitan Area (Maputo and Matola cities and Boane district) is now in its third day of severe water restrictions. Each neighbourhood receives water one day but not the next.

Only heavy rains upstream, filling the reservoir at the Pequenos Libombos dam on the Umbeluzi will solve the problem - but so far there is no sign of such rain. The director of production in the Maputo Regional Water Company (AdeM), Gildo Timoteo warned, in a Wednesday interview with the independent television station STV, that the water restrictions could last for the rest of the year.

The forecast for rest of the 2016/17 rainy season (which ends in March) are for normal to below normal rainfall in southern Mozambique. Timoteo feared that would not be enough to fill up the Pequnos Libombos reservoir. April to September is the dry season, and the 2017/18 rainy season will only begin in October. Timoteo said the current restrictions might have to remain in place until December.

“People should be prepared to live with these restrictions through this entire year”, he warned, “and it may get worse”.

The National Director of Water Resource Management, Messian Macie, pointed out that several other southern African countries, including Swaziland, where the Umbeluzi rises, are also implementing restrictions on water supply.