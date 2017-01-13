Nigeria: Govt's N5,000 Stipend One of Buhari's Best Policies - Nigerians

More residents of Nsukka in Enugu state have commended the Federal Government on the commencement of payment of N5,000 stipend to the poor and vulnerable in the country.

The people spoke in separate interviews on Friday that the policy was a welcomed relief that would give beneficiaries a sense of belonging.

One of them, Mr Stephen Ugwu, a human rights activist, said the monthly stipend, if handled well, would put the country in the good list of countries that care for the poor.

"This is one of the best policies of the administration of President Mohammandu Buhari.

"Now that the programme has started in nine pilot states, government should ensure that it is spread to other states.

"In the past, many poor people died of hunger or sickness because they had no money to buy food or drugs," Ugwu told NAN.

Mrs Eunice Ani, a teacher, said that the take-off of the programme was an indication that the present administration had human face and interest of the country at heart.

"I commend the president on the stipend for the poor; it will give them a sense of belonging.

"The government should sustain the programme and guide it from being hijacked by politicians in order to achieve its objective.

"We have good policies in this country but our problems has always been the implementation," she said.

Mr Sunday Aleke, a banker, advised beneficiaries of the stipend to use part of it to start petty business, no matter how small it may be.

"I advise beneficiaries to invest part of the money into a petty business of their choice so that whenever government stops the programme, they can have something to fall back on.

"Government should also consider setting up business and assisting the younger ones to acquire skill.

"The best thing is to teach one how to fish, rather than giving him fish every day," he said.