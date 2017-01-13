Ghana: Parliament Goes On Break for 2 Weeks

press release

The Parliament has taken a short break to afford leadership the opportunity to compose other committees of the House for effective conduct of parliamentary business.

Majority Leader, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, made this known on the floor of the House on Wednesday when he presented the business statement for the week ending Friday 27, January 2017.

He informed members that the break was to afford the newly constituted appointment committee ample time to conduct its public hearing and present reports for consideration.

"Mr. Speaker, it is also envisaged that the appointment committee would meet during the break to consider nominations of H.E. the President and subsequently submit reports for consideration," he said.

Mr. Osei Kyei - Mensah Bonsu urged members to avail themselves during the break to enable the committee of selection compose the various committees.

He informed members of an induction seminar to take place at the Ghana Institute of Management as Public Administration (GIMPA) from Friday, 27 to Monday, 31 January.

"Mr. Speaker, the said seminar would afford especially new Hon. Members the opportunity to be equipped with the necessary guidelines that will facilitate their work as members of parliament, "he added.

The Majority Leader informed members that leadership would arrange another induction and orientation seminar for all members.

The House is expected to reconvene on Tuesday 24, January 2017.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)