12 January 2017

UN News Service

Mauritania Aims to Boost Food Production Through New UN Agency Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

A new partnership between the United Nations rural poverty agency and officials in Mauritania could boost finances and nutrition for nearly 300,000 farmers in the southern part of the country.

"It will reduce the country's dependence on food imports, create jobs and increase the incomes of rural households, especially women and youth," said Philippe Rémy, the Country Programme Manager for Mauritania at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in a news release announcing the initiative, for which the agency is providing $21 million.

The agreement for the Inclusive Value Chain Development Project (PRODEFI), which was signed in Rome by Michel Mordasini, Vice-President of IFAD and Mariem Aouffa, Ambassador of Mauritania to Italy and Permanent Representative to Rome-based United Nations agencies, will cost a total of $45.2 million.

The first phase will focus on horticulture, poultry farming, goat milk and non-timber forest products; the second phase could include fishing and new income generating crops or activities.

If successful, the agreement would assist 285,600 farmers in six regions of the country which currently imports 60 per cent of its staple foods.

The agreement will also address issues of climate change through solar energy, and promote sustainable management techniques for natural resources.

Mauritania

U.S.$21 Million Grant to Boost Food Security, Reduce Rural Poverty

A total of 285,600 farmers, particularly women and young people in six regions in southern Mauritania will benefit from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.