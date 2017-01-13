Angola: Economic Team Analyzes Fiscal, Foreign Exchange Policy Issues

Luanda — Documents of the Fiscal, Monetary and Exchange Policy Coordination Committee are under analysis at the first joint meeting of the Economic and Real Economy Commissions of the Council of Ministers, which is taking place Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Luanda.

The meeting that ends Thursday afternoon is chaired by the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The proposed National Treasury financial programming for 2017, the proposed Cash Plan for January 2017 is at the top of the discussions.

The agenda proposal foresees the analysis of Draft Decrees on the rules for the mobilization and transfer of external financial resources for private investment and approving the regulation of the Young Entrepreneur Support Line named Projovem.

President José Eduardo dos Santos last year presided over several meetings of the economic team in the context of conducting macroeconomic management, in harmony with the objectives and economic priorities of the Governance program and the national Development plan 2013/2017.

The Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers is charged with dealing with macroeconomic agenda of the Government and ensuring the conduct of macroeconomic management in harmony with the objectives and economic priorities of the Governance Program of the President of the Republic.

The Commission for the Real Economy of the Council of Ministers is the technical body in support of the Government in the formulation, execution and conduct of the policy to promote the productive sector.

It ensures the management of production and business development, in accordance with the objectives and priorities of the productive sector, included in the Governance Program of the President of the Republic.