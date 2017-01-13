12 January 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Economic Team Analyzes Fiscal, Foreign Exchange Policy Issues

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Documents of the Fiscal, Monetary and Exchange Policy Coordination Committee are under analysis at the first joint meeting of the Economic and Real Economy Commissions of the Council of Ministers, which is taking place Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Luanda.

The meeting that ends Thursday afternoon is chaired by the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The proposed National Treasury financial programming for 2017, the proposed Cash Plan for January 2017 is at the top of the discussions.

The agenda proposal foresees the analysis of Draft Decrees on the rules for the mobilization and transfer of external financial resources for private investment and approving the regulation of the Young Entrepreneur Support Line named Projovem.

President José Eduardo dos Santos last year presided over several meetings of the economic team in the context of conducting macroeconomic management, in harmony with the objectives and economic priorities of the Governance program and the national Development plan 2013/2017.

The Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers is charged with dealing with macroeconomic agenda of the Government and ensuring the conduct of macroeconomic management in harmony with the objectives and economic priorities of the Governance Program of the President of the Republic.

The Commission for the Real Economy of the Council of Ministers is the technical body in support of the Government in the formulation, execution and conduct of the policy to promote the productive sector.

It ensures the management of production and business development, in accordance with the objectives and priorities of the productive sector, included in the Governance Program of the President of the Republic.

Angola

Moxico - Fishing Sector to Capture Over 50 Million KG Fish By 2025

At least 51.643 million kilograms of diverse fish will be caught in the easter Moxico province by the fishing sector… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.