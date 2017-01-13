13 January 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Paris Refund - Abia Begins Payment of Salary Arrears

The Abia state government on Thursday said it has begun disbursing the state's share of N5.3 billion from the Paris Club refund for payment of arrears of workers' salaries.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Obinna Oriaku, disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Umuahia.

According to him, the decision followed the resolution of the committee set up by the Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, for the exercise.

The commissioner said the committee would source extra N700 million to augment the N5.3billion to offset the arrears.

Mr. Oriaku said the funds had been moved to designated banks for the payment while the workers, including council staff, pensioners and teachers, are expected to start receiving their pay by next week.

The commissioner said some workers including primary and secondary school teachers will receive two months salaries while some MDAs will also get their leave allowances.

While commending the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state for shelving its planned industrial action, he said the state government was in talks with the teachers' union to suspend its proposed strike.

