Nigeria: Multiple Bomb Blasts Kill Many in Adamawa

Yola — Three bombs have exploded in Madagali town in the northern part of Adamawa State, killing many people.

Eye witnesses said three explosions occurred this morning at a crowded motor park on the outskirt of the town.

Casualty figure is not clear as volunteers and security men were evacuating bodies from the scene.

A local official who did not want his name published confirmed the attack, saying there was yet no detail of casualty and that it was not clear whether the attack was suicide.

The Spokesperson of the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Major Bakare Akintoye did not pick phone calls from our correspondent.