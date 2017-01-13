13 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Multiple Bomb Blasts Kill Many in Adamawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kabiru R. Anwar

Yola — Three bombs have exploded in Madagali town in the northern part of Adamawa State, killing many people.

Eye witnesses said three explosions occurred this morning at a crowded motor park on the outskirt of the town.

Casualty figure is not clear as volunteers and security men were evacuating bodies from the scene.

A local official who did not want his name published confirmed the attack, saying there was yet no detail of casualty and that it was not clear whether the attack was suicide.

The Spokesperson of the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Major Bakare Akintoye did not pick phone calls from our correspondent.

Nigeria

UN Security Council Told Boko Haram's Humanitarian Crisis 'Overwhelming'

The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Stephen O'Brien, on Thursday told the Security Council that the humanitarian crisis… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.