Africa: Nigeria to Battle South Africa, Libya, Seychelles for 2019 Afcon Ticket

The Super Eagles will contest with South Africa's Bafana Bafana, Libya's Mediterranean Knights and Seychelles in the qualifying race for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon.

The draw made in Libreville, Gabon on Thursday night also put African powerhouse teams Tunisia and Egypt in the same Group J, while Cote d'Ivoire and Guinea are in Group H and Mali and Gabon are in Group C with Democratic Repulic of Congo and neighbours Congo-Brazzaville in the same Group G.

Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-0 on aggregate in the qualifying race for 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (which the Eagles won) and beat the Bafana home and away in the race for the 2010 finals in Angola. But after home-and-away draws, Bafana Bafana edged Nigeria to qualify for the 2015 finals in Equatorial Guinea.

The Super Eagles will host the 1996 champions on Matchday 1 in the first week of June, with the remaining five matches to take place in 2018.

THE DRAW

Preliminary Round

Sao Tome e Principe Vs Madagascar

Comoros Vs Mauritius

Djibouti Vs South Sudan

All The Groups

Group A: Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome/Madagascar

Group B: Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros/Mauritius

Group C: Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti/South Sudan

Group D: Algeria, Togo, Benin Republic, The Gambia

Group E: Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

Group F: Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra Leone

Group G: DR Congo, Congo-Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, Liberia

Group H: Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

Group I: Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

Group J: Tunisia, Egypt, Niger Republic, Swaziland

Group K: Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Namibia

Group L: Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho

. Group winners and the THREE best second -placed teams qualify for the finals.

Note: Cameroon will host the finals. They compete in Group B, with points to be awarded. If Cameroon finish as winners, the second -placed team qualifies. If they finish runners-up, the winners qualify. If they finish third or fourth, the winner qualifies with the second -placed team also able to contest for one of the THREE best runners-up slots.