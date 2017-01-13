THE North Korean company that was supposed to have left the country last year is still operating in the country, and on Wednesday it fired 25 Namibian workers.

Mansudae Overseas Project Group is one of the companies subject to toughened sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council in March 2016.

The company, which is building the military headquarters in Windhoek, is linked to the arms exporter, Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation (Komid).

Following international pressure, Namibia announced last year that all North Korean companies in the country had been asked to leave, and that some of their projects would be given to other companies.

Presidential affairs minister Frans Kapofi told The Namibian at the time that Mansudae had been replaced by another local company to complete the construction of the military headquarters.

Kapofi also said the company would be allowed to finish off the renovations they were doing at State House.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Kapofi said although he could not comment on another ministry's project, Mansudae could be busy wrapping up.

"We are complying with the UN resolutions," he said.

The company's continued presence in Namibia had been overlooked until this week when disgruntled workers told The Namibian that they had been dismissed.

The Namibian could not establish whether the company had fired the workers in order to wrap up operations. The construction of the military headquarters was supposed to be completed by 18 December 2018.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, the fired workers said they had gone to the construction site on Wednesday to get their contracts, but they were instead chased away.

"They just chased us away, and told us we must not come back to work this year. Our agreement was that we come back to work and this time sign a one-year agreement, and then another one-year agreement in 2018," one worker said.

The workers alleged that the company still had North Koreans on site in December last year, who were now working in their stead.

Mansudae's site manager Eric Sok did not pick up his phone or respond to SMS and WhatsApp messages. Thus, he could not say whether this was true or not.

Another worker, who is a bricklayer, said he supports his parents in northern Namibia. "At least they should give our employment certificates so we can look elsewhere," he pleaded.

Another one complained that they had to put up with insults, but that they were at least provided with transport and given a two-hour lunch break.

"I suspect it's because they did not want to pay us all those hours. Over the past two years, each time the managers went to North Korea, they would come back with more Korean workers," he said.

He added that the workers increased, and that they usually did the most basic type of work that Namibians would be able to do too.

"They say we are unskilled, but even the workers whom they bring learn from us and then become our seniors. What is that?" he asked.

The worker said he lived in Windhoek's Havana informal settlement, and supported three children with his monthly salary of N$2 800.

"We all get paid the same amount. It does not matter what kind of qualification you might have. They just employ you as a general worker. What we want is our certificates so that we can look [for work] elsewhere," he stated.

Another said they all worked for five days a week and half-day each Saturday, and all got paid N$14 per hour.