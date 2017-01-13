South Africa: Western Cape Police Appeal for Help Find Abducted Eight-Month-Old Baby Boy

Police have urged the public to come forward with any information regarding the kidnapping of an 8-month-old baby boy from his home in Kraaifontein.

Lucas Cedres was last seen on Tuesday morning when his grandmother allowed a woman, Miranda "Mindy" Julies, who is known to them, to take the child to someone down the road. The woman never returned.

Police have not been able to track down the woman or the child.

Kraaifontein police opened an abduction case and have requested that the public assist them in recovering Lucas and the woman.

Kraaifontein SAPS station commander Brigadier Gerda van Niekerk thanked members from the community who have been assisting them in their search so far.

Lucas is brown in complexion, with dark eyes, and was last seen wearing a red baby crawler.

Anyone with information can contact Kraaifontein SAPS on 021 980 5533 or investigating officer Warrant Officer Deon Beck at 079 893 9857.

Source: News24