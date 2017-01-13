Namibia: Thundershowers Expected in North-Central Regions

HEAVY to scattered thundershowers are expected in the central-north and Otjozondjupa region over the weekend, with flash floods there appearing likely today.

Namibia Meteorological Services chief forecaster Odillo Kgobetsi said in a statement yesterday that heavy rainfall to widespread showers are predicted in the central-north and maize triangle (Otavi, Tsumeb and Grootfontein).

"Scattered thundershowers are expected in the north-east and south-east, while a few thundershowers are expected in the north-west over the weekend."

Kgobetsi said the eastern and north-eastern regions recorded rainfall of 50 millimetres (mm) to 90 mm on Wednesday.

Keetmanshoop recorded 20,5 mm; Goedemoed 20 mm; Katima Mulilo 7,4 mm; Rehoboth 6,2mm, and Windhoek headquarters 5,8 mm.

- Nampa