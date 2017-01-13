Kenya: Ex Tourism Board Boss Ndegwa Joins KIM as CEO

Nairobi — Former Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Managing Director Muriithi Ndegwa has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM).

Ndegwa will now steer operations of the premier institute that provides professional membership, management consultancy and capacity building solutions in 22 branches across the country.

He has been the Managing Director at KTB for over six years and East African Cables Limited for over three years.

Previously, he has worked as marketing development manager at Magadi Soda, marketing manager at Firestone East Africa, and head of marketing and public affairs department at Kenya Post Office Savings Bank.

Ndegwa joined the Institute on January 1, 2017 and he will effectively take over from David Muturi on March 1, 2017 as the CEO.

Muturi's term is coming to end having served for eight years.