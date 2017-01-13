12 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex Tourism Board Boss Ndegwa Joins KIM as CEO

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Former Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Managing Director Muriithi Ndegwa has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM).

Ndegwa will now steer operations of the premier institute that provides professional membership, management consultancy and capacity building solutions in 22 branches across the country.

He has been the Managing Director at KTB for over six years and East African Cables Limited for over three years.

Previously, he has worked as marketing development manager at Magadi Soda, marketing manager at Firestone East Africa, and head of marketing and public affairs department at Kenya Post Office Savings Bank.

Ndegwa joined the Institute on January 1, 2017 and he will effectively take over from David Muturi on March 1, 2017 as the CEO.

Muturi's term is coming to end having served for eight years.

Kenya

Govt Gives Doctors More Time to End Strike

The government has extended the time for resolving the doctors' labour dispute from 60 to 90 days in a move seeking to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.