After defeating Montserrado County in the inaugural county meet football final in 1956 on a coin (dice) basis, Maryland county will on Sunday January 15, 2017 battle her 1956 opponents in the grand final of the 2016/2017 football division of National county sports meet, which many considered as a reschedule of the first county meet final.

Montserrado County defeated Margibi County 5-3 in a post match penalty to reach the final after a full 90 minutes of goalless, while Maryland County whipped four times champions Nimba County 2-0 to reach the final.

Both Daniel Toe and Cassius Allison scored in the first and second halves respectively to see the Southeasterners reaching their first finale in 61 years.

Toe got the curtain raiser in the 45th minute and Allison added the winner in the 83rd minute of the showdown.

Montserrado County lost to Garnd Bassa County in the 2015/2016 final in a post match penalty.

The Bensonville boys will be hoping to win their first county meet trophy in football since the competition came to being in 1956.

Sunday's final will be Montserrado fifth, but always settle as a runner-up, if win, will be her first.

Margibi and Nimba will play for bronze medals when they meet in the 3rd place match.

And Nimba County will play Margibi again in the grand final of the kickball edition of the nation's most prestigious sporting event.

Margibi County reached the grand finale of this year county meet with a 3-2 win over Grand Bassa County and her Sunday's challengers Nimba County dumped Montserrado 8-1 to book her ticket to the final.