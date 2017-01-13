13 January 2017

Nigeria: Socialite Arrested for Chaining Ladies, Apologises for Dehumanising Women

Pretty Mike treats ladies as dogs.
By Odita Sunday

Lagos club owner and socialite, Mike Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, has apologised to Nigerians for putting women on leashes like dogs and parading them at events.

The apology comes a day after he was arrested by the police in Lagos following outrage about his action, which has been described as anti-social and dehumanising.

"I apologise to all women and the good people of Lagos State, Nigeria and the rest of the world who feel dehumanised by this craft that meant well," he wrote on his Instagram page.

"I will use other platforms and format to continue to create the necessary awareness."The 'apology' which he ended with #WomenRights #PeaceAmbassador is part of an undertaking he had signed after his arrest. The socialite had in the undertaking promised to stop the controversial action and issue a public apology.

Nwogu, a 30-year-old club owner in Ikeja area of the state, was arrested on Wednesday by the police on the orders of the Lagos State government after news emerged on social media of the development.

The suspect, in pictures, which had since gone viral on the Internet, was seen putting leash on young girls and leading them to a wedding in Lagos. The development caused outrage from many quarters, with people calling on the government to act fast to put an end to such a bizarre anti-social behaviour.

Nwogu was said to be cooperating with investigators and had given useful statement to the police. He was said to have been released after he gave an undertaking to desist from putting any woman or man on a leash to dehumanize them.

According to the undertaking, Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law, but pledged not to further indulge in such behaviour.Speaking on the matter, the state's Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, said government would not tolerate any anti-social behaviour that attempts to dehumanise any citizen in the state.

