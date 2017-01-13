Namibia: Teacher Fined for Molesting Pupil

FONDLING a Grade 9 pupil's breasts landed a 56-year-old teacher of the Oshikoto Secondary School a fine from a Tsumeb magistrate last December.

Moses Shingo, a teacher at this secondary school at Tsumeb, pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent assault on a Grade 9 pupil. Magistrate David Munzo found Shingo guilty, and fined him.

The Namibian could not establish the fine amount handed down by the magistrate and paid by Shingo when he was released last December. Shingo was apparently back at the school this week. A court source said that sometime in November 2016, Shingo had requested that the Grade 9 pupil unbutton her shirt, and he then removed the girl's breast from her bra before fondling the nipple. Shingo yesterday told The Namibian that he had just wanted to establish whether the girl was pregnant.

"I didn't think this would get out of control like this. The reason I touched her nipple was because I had heard she was pregnant. I wanted to see if she was not lying. I asked her to unbutton, and I checked her nipple by touching it [to see] if she was expecting or not," he said.

Shingo claimed his action was innocent and that he wanted to help, but the girl told her parents, who reported him to the police.

"It was shocking for me, but I am okay now. I was, however, fined by the courts. It is a lot of money, but I have to pay it," Shingo, who spent three days in custody, stated.

He refused to say how much he paid, saying his lawyer had advised him not to disclose the amount.

Sources at the school told The Namibian that Shingo was the husband of the school principal, and that the school board was trying to 'kill' the story.

The regional education offices apparently also don't know about the incident, Shingo's subsequent arrest and the guilty plea and fine, and this was upsetting some teachers because Shingo was allowed back at school this week after being found guilty of having committed such a crime. It was alleged that when other teachers do something wrong, they are warned or threatened with dismissal without a hearing.

Oshikoto regional education director Lamek Kafidi yesterday said he was not aware of the matter.

"What? I am not aware of this, and thank you for bringing it to my attention. This is a serious matter. We will definitely look into it," Kafidi said. Efforts to speak to the principal proved futile as she did not respond to several messages left for her.

Education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp also said the matter was disturbing, and that once it was officially brought to her attention, she would have to deal with the teacher.

While Shingo is back in the classroom, it appears that the girl has not returned to the Oshikoto Secondary School for the start of the new school year.