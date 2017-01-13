Ghana: K'dua to Get Television Station

Barring any unforeseen hitches, the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, would see the operations of its first television station, through the instrumentality of Joy Daddy Multimedia (JDM).

JDM, which already operates Bryt FM (99.1), Tyt FM (88.9), Dadi FM (101.1), Swiit FM (100.3), Jaydee FM (99.9) and two others yet to be established in the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo regions, is on the verge of putting up the first television station in the region.

The multimedia group, which is a subsidiary of Joy Industries Limited (JIL), producers of arguably the leading alcoholic beverage, Joy Dadi Bitters, has already secured the frequency, pending the necessary technical and other material acquisitions, to start operations of what would be known as Bryt TV.

Speaking to the Eastern File, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JIL, Dr. Manfred Takyi, said: "We have already secured the frequency, so don't be surprised to see Bryt TV this year."

According to him, his outfit had not started operations yet, because they wanted to acquire the best of machines in the industry, in order to have the clear and best television experience, not only in the region, but across Ghana and the world.

In a related development, Joy Industries Limited, in 2016, invested a whopping GH¢125,000 in support of quality health care for disadvantaged people in society, through Divine Mother and Child Foundation.

The foundation has had its financial support from the company which produces alcoholic beverages and other herbal products.

In the year under review, the foundation organised many free health screening exercises for the deprived communities, and also paid for the cost of surgeries for some patients.

Notwithstanding that, through the support of the company, the foundation further supported 50 poor and needy households in Koforidua with undisclosed sums of money to help them live above the poverty bar.