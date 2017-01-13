Ghana: Kwamoso Residents Appeal for Revival of Abandoned State Farm

Residents of Kwamoso in the Akwapim North Municipality have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to revive an abandoned state farm, in order to provide employment for the people.

They have also complained about the lack of a market place and police station, as well as a health center facility to cater for the health needs of the people.

The Nkosuohene of the community, Rev. Nana Fianko Bekoe, made the appeal during a "Thank You" tour by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akropong Constituency, Nana Ama Dokua, of the area.

According to him, the community, over the years, has been neglected by successive governments, in terms of development.

"We used to have a state plantation here, but it is not functioning, as the dam to provide water for their operations is destroyed," he indicated.

The Constituency Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Appiah Nti, who spoke on behalf of the MP, pledged that all promises made by the President during the 2016 electioneering campaign would be fulfilled.

He, therefore, appealed to the people, especially the youth, to unite and support the development of the area.