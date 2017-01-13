12 January 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Koforidua Prostitutes Fight Over 'Customers'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isaac Akwetey-Okunor

People of Koforidua in the New Juaben municipality of the Eastern Region were thrown into shock last Wednesday, when "senior" prostitutes descended on other colleagues they described as younger ones in the business.

According to the report, they accused the young ones of taking over their business.

The so-called older prostitutes, who violently attacked their juniors on the streets for charging lower prices, which, according to them, have had a negative impact on their operations.

They, however, vowed to deal with any young girl who interfered in their activities.

"Instead of charging GH¢50, these young ones just accept GH¢10, which has taken the attention of men from the seniors," some complained.

But this is what the juniors have to say "the senior ones have been harassing the young ones for a long time due to reasons best known to them."

Ghana

Giants vs Minnows - Will AFCON Get a Surprise Victor?

The fate of perennial underachievers Senegal, the return of Egypt and the shock qualification of tiny Guinea-Bissau are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.