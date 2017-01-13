Ghana: Koforidua Prostitutes Fight Over 'Customers'

People of Koforidua in the New Juaben municipality of the Eastern Region were thrown into shock last Wednesday, when "senior" prostitutes descended on other colleagues they described as younger ones in the business.

According to the report, they accused the young ones of taking over their business.

The so-called older prostitutes, who violently attacked their juniors on the streets for charging lower prices, which, according to them, have had a negative impact on their operations.

They, however, vowed to deal with any young girl who interfered in their activities.

"Instead of charging GH¢50, these young ones just accept GH¢10, which has taken the attention of men from the seniors," some complained.

But this is what the juniors have to say "the senior ones have been harassing the young ones for a long time due to reasons best known to them."