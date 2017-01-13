Ghana: Invisible Forces Storm Customs Offices in Kumasi

Kumasi — INFORMATION REACHING the office of The Chronicle in Kumasi has revealed that, the Invisible Forces of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday, this week, stormed the offices of the Customs, Excise and Preventive services (CEPS) of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

According Mr. Kwasi Ahiakpor, the Ashanti regional commander of the service, the intruders besieged the offices on Tuesday morning. He said four gentlemen stormed his office and introduced themselves as 'Commanders of the Invincible Forces' sent to take over his office.

The CEPS Commander explained that, his crime, according to them, was that he has been releasing confiscated vehicles since the NPP administration took over power.

He stated that, after over two hours of educating them, they confessed they were ashamed, as I took them to the state warehouse to show them documents which proved beyond all reasonable doubt that their allegations against the Customs Division of the GRA were unfounded.

Mr. Ahiakpor disclosed that the gentlemen finally left without any harm to anybody or property.